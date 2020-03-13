The IPL was postponed by BCCI on April 15 due to the coronavirus – cricket threat

In order to buy some time to decide how to get ahead of the Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, it has postponed the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and pulled off its start on April 15 due to a coronavirus outbreak. The tournament is set to kick off on March 29 by blocking a clash between defending Mumbai Indians and last year’s Chennai Super Kings winner.

The decision comes after the Delhi government decided to ‘ban’ the tournament in the wake of the coronavirus threat. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had said it would allow matches behind closed doors in Mumbai.

“The Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 until April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the current Modern Corona Virus (COVID-19). BCCI is concerned and responsive to all its stakeholders and public health in general, and takes all necessary steps to ensure that all IPL-related people, including fans, have a secure cricket experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India in this regard, together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant departments of central and state government, ”the committee informed by official mail.

The Indian government on Wednesday lifted all visas except a few official categories by April 15. Immediately after that decision, it was informed that not all foreign players in the league would be able to join until April 15. The BCCI is scheduled to meet with IPL franchise owners before the IPL Governing Council meeting begins.

With the IPL playing in the window provided by the International Cricket Council, it will be interesting to see how the BCCI plans its next step. If management decides to continue the tournament with full games, then they will have to host double headers. There is also talk of a shorter tournament in a modified format.

