The Iranian base attack in Iraq wounded eleven American troops

WASHINGTON – At least eleven American troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where American soldiers were stationed, the U.S. Central Command said Thursday. The U.S. military previously said there were no victims.

“While no US soldiers were killed in the Iranian attack on Al-Asad Air Force Base on January 8, some were treated for the blast and are still under investigation,” said Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban, in a statement.

At the time of the attack, most of the 1,500 U.S. soldiers were hidden in bunkers at the base after warning their superiors.

According to earlier reports by the US military, the strike caused significant material damage, but no loss.

US President Donald Trump also said the morning after the volley shot that “no American was injured in last night’s attack”.

However, Urban said that “in the days after the attack, some members of the military were removed from Al-Asad Air Force Base with caution.”

“At this point, eight people were transported to Landstuhl and three to Camp Arifjan,” he said, referring to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

In addition to the vast Ain al-Asad Air Force base in western Iraq, the Iranian missiles also established a base in Irbil, home to both American and other foreign troops, which were part of a U.S.-led coalition against the remains of the Islamic jihadists States fought.

“If it is considered fit for service, service members are expected to return to Iraq after the screening,” said Urban.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sepsis associated with 1 in 5 deaths worldwide: study

According to a study published on Thursday, Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously thought.

That means 1 death for …