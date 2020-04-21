The Iranian guard said it was launching satellites amid American tensions

TEHRAN, Iran >> Iran’s paramilitary revolutionary guard said Wednesday that it had launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the United States, describing it as a successful launch after months of failure.

There was no immediate confirmation independent of the launch of the satellite, which the Guard calls “Noor,” or Light. The U.S. Department of State and the Pentagon, alleging that these launches advanced into Iran’s ballistic missile program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On its official website, the Guard said that the satellite had reached well orbit 425 kilometers (264 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface. The guard called it the first military satellite ever launched by Tehran.

The two-step satellite launch was taken in from Iran’s Central Desert, the Guard said, without elaborating or telling when exactly the launch took place. The paramilitary force said it used a Ghased, or “messenger,” satellite carrier to put the device into space, an already unusual system.

The launch comes amid tension between Tehran and Washington over its nuclear actions and following a US drone strike in Iraq killed Gen Qassem Soleimani in January.

Iran has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent months. The latest came in February, when Iran failed to put Zafar 1 satellite communications into orbit.

That failure came after two failed launches at the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, as well as a launchpad launch blast in August. A separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.

The rocket blast in August drew the same attention of President Donald Trump, who later tweeted what appeared to be a classified surveillance image of the launch failure. The successive failures raise suspicion of outside interference in Iran’s program, something Trump himself hinted at tweeting at the time in the United States “was not involved in the catastrophic crash.”

The United States claims that satellite launches defy a US Security Council resolution calling for Iran to undertake no ballistic missile-related activities capable of delivering nuclear weapons. US officials, as well as European nations, worry that these launchings could help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Iran, which has long said it does not seek nuclear weapons, has already maintained its satellite launcher and rocket test by having a military component. Guard launches its own satellite now called into question.

Tehran also said it had not violated a UN resolution on its ballistic missile program as it only “called on” Iran not to conduct such tests. Western missile experts have also questioned the American debate that Iran’s program could have a dual use for nuclear weapons.

Over the past ten centuries, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a space monkey.

The launch comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America’s body from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018. Iran has since broken the full extent of the deal while still allowing US inspectors to its site.

On Sunday, the Guard acknowledged having a tense encounter with the United States warships in the Persian Gulf last week, but allegedly offered no evidence that American forces had sparked the incident.