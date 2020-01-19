The Iranian minister says two new Zafar satellites have passed the tests and will be launched later

Tehran – Iran said on Sunday, without going into detail, that two newly built satellites passed the tests before launch and will be transported to the country’s space center for later launch.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted about the development and called it an “important research step”.

Iran has not announced when it will launch the satellites, but it often coordinates launches with national holidays. It will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution next month.

The predominantly state-owned media in Iran state that the 90 kg Zafar satellites each have four high-resolution color cameras and that data on natural resources and developments in the fields of agriculture and the environment are monitored and transmitted.

Iran says its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The US and other western countries have long been suspicious of the program because long-range missiles can be developed using the same technology.

Iran tried to orbit two satellites in January and February last year, but failed.

A rocket detonated at Imam Khomeini space center in August. Officials later said it was a test start. The Iranian officials only acknowledged the mishap when satellite images showed the explosion. Officials blamed a technical malfunction.

In another incident, three researchers died in a fire in the space center, which is about 250 kilometers southeast of the capital Tehran.

Iran has launched several satellites into orbit in the past decade and launched a monkey into space in 2013.