The Iranian MP “announces a $ 4 million bounty kill order for Donald Trump” after the Soleimani strike

An Iranian politician has announced a $ 3 million (A4.4 million) reward for “whoever kills Trump,” the Iranian semi-official news agency reports.

“On behalf of the people of Kerman Province, we will pay those who kill Trump a cash prize of $ 3 million ($ A4.4 million),” Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, ISNA said.

He did not comment on whether it was a decision by the Iranian clerics to threaten US President Donald Trump.

Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s Quds Force commander-in-chief, who was killed on January 3 by a U.S. drone in Iraq.

In his speech – held in the gilded ballroom on his property in Mar-a-Lago – he claimed that Soleimani “said bad things about our country” prior to the strike, which led to his decision to approve his murder.

Trump did not describe an “immediate threat” that led to his decision to kill Soleimani, the justification used by government officials after the attack.

Instead, he described Soleimani as a “well-known terrorist” who “was on our list” and “should be in his country” before traveling to other countries in the region.