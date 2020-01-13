The Iranian police shoot at the protesting plane launches

Loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Online videos showed how Iranian security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to dispel the protests as popular anger over the accidental launch of a Ukrainian plane and Iran’s failed attempt to play its role to disguise in the tragedy rose on Monday.

The unrest is due to growing tensions between Washington and Tehran, which have raised fears of war between the two countries after a US airstrike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded with a ballistic missile attack on two bases where US troops were stationed in Iraq without injuring anyone. It accidentally fired from the plane hours later as it was preparing for a counterattack in the U.S. that never happened.

Videos sent to the New York-based human rights center in Iran and later verified by The Associated Press show a crowd of demonstrators near Azadi, or Freedom, Square, who are on the run as a tear gas canister among them lands. People cough and stutter as they try to escape the fumes. A woman shouted in Farsi: “You have fired tear gas at people! Azadi Square! Death to the dictator! “

Another video shows a woman who was subsequently carried away when there was a trace of blood on the floor. Those screaming around her that she was shot in the leg.

“Oh my god, she’s bleeding continuously!” Shouts a person. Another shouts: “Connect it!”

Photos and videos after the incident show pools of blood on the sidewalk.

Tehran’s chief of police, General Hossein Rahimi, later denied that his officers had opened fire.

“The police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance,” the Iranian media quoted Rahimi. “The police did not fire in the gatherings, since openness and restraint were the order of the day for the police forces in the capital.”

However, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that the police “shot tear gas in some areas”.

Fars, who is close to the Revolutionary Guard, provided videos in which demonstrators sang: “We are war children. Fight with us, we will fight back. “Another Fars video showed demonstrators in Tehran on Sunday evening tearing down a poster of Soleimani, who had led the guard’s elite Quds force.

The uniformed police were just one of several security forces deployed in large numbers after Iran belatedly admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner.

The riot police in black uniforms and helmets gathered on Sunday in Vali-e Asr Square, at Tehran University and other sights. Revolutionary Guard members patrolled the city on motorbikes, and civilian security forces were deployed. The riot police and other security forces were also seen on the streets of Tehran on Monday.

The guard has been accused of shooting protesters in previous waves of protests, including after a surge in gasoline prices in November when reports say more than 300 people were killed in a raid.

Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian judiciary, warned the demonstrators that “America’s agents and foreign agents” want to take advantage of the plane disaster to “threaten” Iranian security. Iran often blames foreign conspiracies for anti-government protests.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airlines plane early Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. For three days, Iranian officials ruled out any strike on the plane, suggesting that Flight 752’s crash was due to a technical failure. The authorities did not confirm the shooting until Saturday, when evidence was collected and the Western leaders accused Iran of fault.

The Iranians have expressed anger at the plane crash and misleading statements by senior officials. They also mourn the dead, including many young people who studied abroad.

The first protest broke out in Tehran at a candlelight vigil. “You lie that our enemy is America! Our enemy is right here! The students shouted.

The Iranian authorities briefly arrested the British ambassador, who said he went to the vigil to do his waiting, and left the country as soon as the singing began.

The Iranian State Department summoned the British ambassador on Sunday to protest his presence at an illegal event. Britain called on the Iranian ambassador on Monday to express “our strong objection” to the weekend arrest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesman James Slack said Ambassador Rob Macaire’s detention was “an unacceptable violation of the Vienna Convention.”

“We are asking the Iranian government for full assurance that this will never happen again,” he said.

Ali Rabiei, a government spokesman, insisted that Iranian civil servants only learned on Friday that the guard had shot down the plane.

“The point is that we didn’t lie,” said Rabiei. He accused the US of “spreading the shadow of the war over Iran.”

Javad Kashi, a professor of politics at Tehran Allameh University, wrote online that people should be allowed to express their anger in public protests.

“Buckled under the pressure of humiliation and ignored, people flocked to the streets with so much anger,” he wrote. “Let them cry as much as they want.”

There was also grief and anger from the Iranian creative community.

Some artists, including the famous director Masoud Kimiai, have withdrawn from an upcoming international film festival. Two state television hosts resigned in protest for wrongly reporting what had happened to Flight 752.

Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most famous Iranian actresses, published a picture of a black square on Instagram with the caption: “We are not citizens. We are hostages. Millions of hostages. “

Saeed Maroof, the captain of the Iranian national volleyball team, also wrote on Instagram: “I wish I could hope this was the final scene of the show of deception and lack of wisdom from these incompetents, but I still know that this is not the case Case is. “

He said that despite the Iranian national team’s qualifications for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after years of effort, “there is no energy left to celebrate in our sad and desperate souls.”

Another video that made the round showed the national symbol of Iran, four crescents and a sword, in the shape of a water lily, which flew through a video game in the style of the 1980s like “Galaga”. Music sounds when it touches the oil Fire on symbols that represent people, knowledge and ultimately an airplane.

“To be continued” is the heading at the end of the clip.

Associated press writer Jill Lawless from London contributed to this.

