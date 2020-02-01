The Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as the new world prime minister

File photo of mourners carrying a casket of a protester who was killed in an anti-government protest while others carry an Iraqi flag and a picture of Iraqi Shiite minister Moqtada al-Sadr during the funeral in Baghdad, Iraq, on November 26, 2019 – Reuters picture

Baghdad, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Iraqi President Barham Salih Barham Salih was appointed new prime minister by Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi on Saturday, state television reported after failing one in the two months since the former prime minister’s displacement by popular protests Naming candidates.

Allawi would rule the country until early elections can be held. He must form a new government within a month.

Former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned in November after unrest against the government when hundreds of thousands of Iraqis took to the streets demanding the elimination of Iraq’s political elite. Almost 500 demonstrators were killed in a security forces death.

Allawi was quoted by state television on the grounds that he would resign if the political blocs wanted to impose candidates for different ministries.

He also urged the demonstrators to continue demonstrating until their demands are met.

However, it is likely that protesters will face him as prime minister.

The former minister of communication under ex-Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who presided over the fall of several Iraqi cities to the Islamic state in 2014 and is accused of pro-ski, is responsible for demonstrators who are calling for the abolition of a corrupt ruling elite they claim Politics are part of the system and therefore unacceptable.

Iraq is facing its greatest crisis since the Islamic State’s military defeat in 2017. A predominantly Shiite uprising in Baghdad and in the south challenges the country’s predominantly Iranian Shiite Muslim ruling elite.

The country has been in disarray since the death of the Iranian military Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad on January 3. Iran responded to missile attacks on bases where US forces were stationed and pushed the region to the brink of a total conflict.

Pro-Iranian politicians have tried to use these events to shift the focus away from the population’s dissatisfaction with their power and towards anti-American rallies and demands for the withdrawal of US troops. – Reuters