Thirteen basic IRCTC kitchens, spread across the country, have become a hub for such distributions. This dish has prepared bulk food on paper plates, from the places where the main kitchens are located.

PTI

latest update: April 4, 2020, 11:39 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways (IRCTC) has served more than 1.86 lacquer meals to the poor and needy over the past seven days due to the Coronavirus crisis.

From lemongrass in the south to Khichdi Choukha in the east and Cadi Chawal in the north, Rah-e-Ahan catering and tourism arm has been offering a variety of meals according to local buds since the announcement of the lock.

“Since March 28, we have served 1,86,140 meals for those in need. This will be available in our basic kitchens,” an IRCTC spokesman said.

According to the Ministry of Railways, with the launch of 2,500 meals starting March 28, India’s rail reception arm is ready, as well as the distribution of 11,030 meals on March 29, 20,320 meals on March 30 and 30,850 meals on March 31.

The Railways subsidiary provided 37,370 meals in April, 1,40870 meals on April 2 and 43,100 meals on April 3.

In addition, RPF (Railroad Protection) has been involved in distributing food to the needy.