The Irish fortune meets the bad luck of Bob’s Burger

The static nature of a comic book universe means that Bob’s Burger will always be on the brink of disaster. If Bob’s Burger restaurant has to be permanently shut down or if something else succeeds, then Bob’s Burger show will be stopped altogether. Either you see Bob as a failed restaurant employee trying to start a new business every week (5 Brokers Belchers?) Or Bob has not tried to undermine the high standards of success and the overall dignity (The Belchers: Movin ‘On Up?). The Belcher family is thus caught up in a Sisyphean loop, and every week the burger goes up and down the hill.

"Straight Top O 'Morning"

B

B



Adding an optimistic spirit to Bob’s Burger’s crusade would be a tragedy if it weren’t so good. Every new effort was made with the belief that this could change. Even in an episode of Flat Top O ‘The Morning To Ya, in the worst-case scenario, energy is less successful than making lemonade from lemons. So, a barbecue sauce from a mixture of orange drink as powder.

While St. Patrick’s Day celebrations distract most of the city, it is commonplace for Bob and the kids. And there is no such thing as “quitting,” with the recent closure of the BBQ restaurant, giving Bob a chance to get a well-priced delivery. When hunting for bargains, Luis does not need to find anything else – a fake mustache label worn by the former owner of the restaurant, Jill Beachum. Jul, played by Richard Kind, who is always welcome, is one of the most bizarre types of Bob’s Burger described, not even the most practical barriers. The absence of any real plan, natural talent, or fake face will not make any difference to the purpose.

The purpose of the question is to hang on to a piece of family history – the straight grill of the restaurant. The family is one of Bob’s Burger subjects that doesn’t cause problems, but they are more than happy to throw themselves in, and the lower ones make them even more invested. Louise, in particular, is in excellent form this week, excited to introduce a word that could technically be classified as a bank robbery. He is so excited about jumping off the ground with a charming animation that he has to jump himself in the true sense of the word. Gene is happy to be a part of something that shouldn’t work and just sit down, and Tina quickly gives up some of her miraculous resistance (“We can’t steal the couch, stealing”), a path that leads to her natural empathy after drawing parallels between Jules and her father.

Photo: Fox

Tina may see parallels, but “Flat Top O ‘In the Morning” is less effective in linking this clue to Bob’s personal doubts. One of the things we still do not understand about Bob is even more brilliant, given how much of a relationship he has with other restaurant owners, not to mention Jimmy Pesto. Early interactions with peers are limited (albeit equally chaotic), and there are no real cases that indicate that it was stopped or threatened. Instead of exploring this interaction, we get to the age-old nature of normal aquatic beds, only partaking in the scheme and never having a good time. It even ends up on the boards she’s looking at, boards that can save twenty dollars, and only now when she loses. Perhaps the most you can think of is the loss of Bob Belcherian.

The most disturbing thing is that Bob misses the real opportunity to take things to the next level. After stepping into the spice room, Julie finally admitted that the restaurant was unsuccessful because it allowed her to make good quality sausages and improve her BBQ flavor. (He’s more than a beekeeper. Especially now he knows you can’t cook dead bees together and get points. Seriously, this guy is a player who supports a perfect Bob’s Burger.) At the personal level of Bob’s restaurant, it really feels special. given the failure, especially how little time is required for their children to neglect the restaurant, and what is the fear that no one will spat when they are finished. Instead, Bob focuses on his own fear of failure, despite the fact that the song is transmitted, and the fact that children are constantly interrupted and confesses to their fears. Gene puts it best: “We know about the secret dungeon in your throat.”

The Flat Top O ‘In the Morning’ evaporates slightly after leaving the spice box. Bob is able to work as enthusiastically as a sales pitch, though he can’t stop himself from breaking the grill cleaner, and Jules destroys the little speed he can get by pushing a finger through the door and sending it. collide with his car. The damage is a happy ending for all parties, and the selling price is bad enough for a willing restaurant, the cone / cheesesteak fusion restaurant, to buy Yummy Yummy Cheesy Beefs. (Tina: “That sounds great.”) Again, Bob’s Burger is a soft spot for damaged goods.

Photo: Fox

Bob just decides that Linda says the boards have been pulled, but she should not hesitate to tell her husband about his bad decisions, because she does so much. This week’s b-plot is a natural consequence of what happens when you leave Linda and Teddy alone in the restaurant without adult supervision, and when you do a holiday with alcohol. Surprisingly, this holiday is the first Bob Burger episode of St. Patrick’s Day, set by chaos and drunkenness, two regular menus on the show, and many other products.

Flat Top O ‘In the Morning “does not thank the presentation, but instead uses the strike limit to feed” more “of Linda’s natural reaction to the excessive strike. Realize that the green color of beer and the green beer itself are drunk and there is nothing that can prevent them from being used in the rest of the restaurant. In the natural escalation of things, a green hamburger patty makes it too late for the hamburger meat to realize the ugly look. The casual “slow day at work” plot type feels that John Roberts and Larry Murphy are growing up in this room, and they finally stand in a corner. (Gold medalist Teddy comes to say that hamburgers are made from ground leprechauns. I can’t imagine burgers of the day.)

He even gives Bob something to have a happy ending, despite not doing anything for the holidays. Linda’s long stroke plan to give free samples gives her all the Patrick’s Day crowd into the restaurant and turns her into a gentle Pied Piper to give them an unexpected cheat. It is a strange result, but also something that you will never see at the Beachum BBQ, and an explanation that Bob’s Burger restaurant can successfully keep it outside. At the end of the day it will always be crazy enough to work.

Critical observations:

Burger of the Week: Happy Pink Day Burger (whiskey brush)

Happy Pink Day Burger (whiskey brush) Shop Next Door: Ex, Let’s Talk About Baby: Divorce Advice.

Ex, Let’s Talk About Baby: Divorce Advice. Pest control machine: Bugshead pest control again.

Bugshead pest control again. In another nice casting, Andy Daly returns to the show as an auctioneer. I’d love to hear him give a quick patter for an auction and share some tips with Gene, who has an early interest in the profession – but the quality of his character has its comedy gold. “Do I hear $ 10? Please? This is the auction period. ”

Bob may secretly fear that none of his children will follow in his footsteps, but let’s be honest: We all know that adults want to figure out ways to take over Louise’s restaurant and franchise in six states, while her husband, Sized Rudy, is modest. but gladly makes her offer. At least my head is canon and you should be respected.

Teddy’s suggestions for days when the meat can get green: Arbor Day, Labor Day, Green Day.

Gene has a foolish plan to steal the bump of Jules. “It’s just like ‘trousers’. When someone asks, ‘This is a bump in his pants,’ he says, ‘This is my cry, sir!’ We’ll take our cover and go.”

Indeed, this week, all of Gen’s lines are excellent. “No slot-shaming!” “The covers are body boards.” “It’s either a paprika or a dog.” “So why did Shrek explode here?”

“Will you join me, or do I mention myself as a sad person?”

Louise: “Daddy, you are very good at touching strangers.” Bob: “I feel alive or something.”

