The Irish Prime Minister is working as a doctor in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic – News – The Palm Beach Post

The Irish prime minister plans to work one day a week as a doctor to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Leo Varadkar studied medicine and trained as a doctor at King’s Hospital and Trinity College Dublin. He worked as a doctor for seven years before entering politics, according to Reuters.

In March, Varadkar was re-registered as a doctor to practice one day a week with the Chief Medical Officer of Ireland, his office confirmed in a statement to the USA TODAY.

“Many of his families and friends work in health services. He wanted to help even in a small way,” the statement said.

Varadkari’s father was a doctor and his mother a nurse. According to the Irish Times, her partners, sisters and their husbands are also all working for the country’s health services.

The prime minister will help with telephone meetings, the Times said. Irish people who believe they may have COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, should be urged to carry out an initial assessment instead of going to the emergency room immediately to slow the spread.

Varadkar was one of some 50,000 occupations in the country who are not currently working in the field and who re-registered with the country’s health services after inviting new medical workers, the Irish Times said.

According to Johns Hopkins University monitoring, nearly 5,000 people in Ireland are known to be positive for the new coronavirus and more than 150 people have died.

Varadkar has been a Member of the Irish Parliament since 2007 and in 2017 became the country’s youngest prime minister at the age of 38.

