The Irish Sinn Fein wins the popular vote, eyes an important role in the government

Sinn Fein said on Monday that it wanted to play an important role in the next government of Ireland following a record election, a move that would raise its central goal of reuniting with Northern Ireland for the first time at the top of the Dublin agenda.

The left-wing Irish nationalist party surprised the establishment by beating the two center-right parties that led every government in the country’s history, with the share of votes from the last election almost doubling to 24.5 percent.

However, the low number of candidates from Sinn Fein meant that it fell just under the largest number of seats at 37, behind center-right Fianna Fail at 38, but for the first time above Fine Fine by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, which dropped to 35 seats.

The task of forming a government will be extremely complicated in a hugely broken parliament with 160 seats.

Subsequent surveys suggested that the Sinn Fein increase was based almost exclusively on the large health care campaign issues and the high costs and availability of homes, with the idea that Irish unit barely registered with voters.

Votes are counted after the national elections of Ireland. The top three parties won 38, 37 and 35 seats. (Henry Nicholls / Reuters)

However, the former political wing of the Irish republican army said before the vote that a condition for a coalition would be immediate preparations for a referendum on unity with Northern Ireland, a British province, that would force London to hold on within five years.

“People want new politics and I believe that Sinn Fein will be at the heart of it,” Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters.

Both Fine Gael, which received 20.9 percent of the vote, and Fianna Fail, with 22.2 percent, have maintained for years that they would not rule with Sinn Fein, referring to different economic policies and its earlier ties with the IRA. The militant group fought against British rule in Northern Ireland in a conflict in which about 3,600 people were killed before a peace agreement in 1998.

Fine Gael repeated his insistence on Monday, while Fianna Fail said it saw significant obstacles to such a connection. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have never formed a coalition together. Varadkar presided over a minority government.

“We will certainly work with them (Sinn Fein),” Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary told national broadcaster RTE. “But let’s not doubt that those policy difficulties and those principles are still difficult ones.”

A combination of two of the three parties would also require the support of other legislators or smaller parties.

McDonald said she would first try to determine if she could form a left coalition without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael, an option analyst said unrealistically. Senior colleague Eoin O Broin also doubted that and said that there would eventually be negotiations between the three major parties.

The talks to form the last government in 2016 lasted 10 weeks.

Border investigation

In the context of the 1998 Good Friday deal, which usually ended decades of violence between Catholic nationalists who wanted to merge Northern Ireland with Ireland and Protestant unionists who wanted it to remain part of the United Kingdom, the British minister of Calling the region a referendum as a “yes” majority seems likely.

A vote would also be needed in Ireland, and an exit poll on Sunday showed that 57 percent of voters had a vote within five years. Eighty-one percent of Sinn Fein’s supporters want a poll compared to 52 percent of Fianna Fail voters and 44 percent among Fine Gael.

In his election manifesto, Sinn Fein said it wanted to set up a parliamentary committee and citizens’ meeting to plan Irish unity.

McDonald, whose party members sang Irish rebel songs and flew the Irish tricolor flag when their candidates were elected on Sunday, believes that Britain would only consider asking for a poll when Ireland proactively plans unification.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael also want to see the unification of the island – divided almost a century ago – but say that this is not the time. Fianna Fail promised in his manifesto to start some preparations, but not nearly the level that Sinn Fein wants.

“A quarter of the votes is hardly a staggering approval of the idea of ​​a border poll,” said Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior member of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, who shares power with Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland. BBC.