The Irish vote may end Varadkar’s saying as PM while Sinn Fein is increasing

Irish voters are likely to dump Prime Minister Leo Varadkar out of power in an election that could change the political landscape with a wave of Sinn Fein, which strikes a chord with younger voters.

The nationalist Sinn Fein party is unlikely to enter the government, with opinion polls pointing to the main opposition Fianna Fail, who wins the most seats and forms a coalition or minority government.

Fianna Fail’s policy in the field of economy and post-Brexit is largely in line with that of Varadkar’s center-right Fine Gael.

“I think there will be some recoil (to Varadkar) by chatting with friends and colleagues,” said Shane Sullivan, a 31-year-old data analyst who voted for Fianna Fail because he wanted a focus on government spending rather than tax cuts. “I think they’re just a little out of touch to be honest.”

The leftist Sinn Fein, which emerged from the long leadership of Gerry Adams and is led by a new generation of politicians led by Mary Lou McDonald, could win the popular vote if the vote reflects the polls. On Monday, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) gauged 25 percent, ahead of Fianna Fail 23 percent and Fine Gael 20 percent.

But Sinn Fein, who has appealed to younger voters on the defining issue of elections – the cost and availability of housing – has put forward too few candidates to capitalize, because the ground of support overwhelmed the party itself after it sank to 9 . percent in local elections last year.

Analysts say it might only get a few seats and retain its position as the third largest party in parliament.

Although both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael insist that they will not rule with Sinn Fein, referring to his IRA past and various economic policies, such an outcome would show a hunger for change in Ireland for decades. exists.

The IRA fought British domination in Northern Ireland in a 30-year conflict in which about 3,600 people were killed before a peace agreement in 1998. The ultimate goal of Sinn Fein is to unite Ireland and England-run Northern Ireland, where it shares power.

“This time I went for Sinn Fein because I really believe it’s time for a change,” said Siobhan Hogan, a 40-year-old childcare worker, quoting Fine Gael to raise retirement age and failing to resolve a housing crisis . .

Michael Martin of Fianna Fail has ruled out that a coalition government with Sinn Fein will be formed after the elections. (Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images)

“I’m lucky to have my own place, but I look around and see people struggle. People need a roof over their heads.”

Varadkar had hoped that the economic revival of his party since 2011 would oversee his own diplomatic successes on the Brexit – which helped prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland after the departure of Britain from the EU – his premiership with nearly three year.

The strategy appears to have become flat in the midst of domestic issues such as healthcare and housing.

The direct beneficiary appears to be Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, a 59-year-old former teacher whose party suffered an election collapse nine years ago after the government of which he was a member had to search for an EU / IMF rescue operation.