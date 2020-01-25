The IRS Issues New Crypto Tax Guide for the first time since 2014: How should you report your entries?

We all know that the IRS is very slow in dealing with modern technology and virtually everything that makes our lives as taxable “simple”. But with the 2019 tax season fast on us, the IRS recently announced January 27 as the official date for accepting tax returns for the 2019 reporting period.

However, for digital or cryptographic holders, this year we need to pay attention, because the IRS finally has something to say about how you report your contributions.

For the first time since 2014, the IRS has issued new cryptocurrency tax guidance in the form of a complete encryption and official taxation FAQ: 2019-24.

How is the “Virtual Currency” treated for Federal Income Taxes?

Back in 2014, the IRS issued the 2014-21, 2014-16 I.R.B. 938, explaining that virtual currency is treated as an asset for the purposes of federal income tax and providing examples of how long the tax principles applicable to property transactions apply to virtual currency.

This year’s new Outcome Audit expands on the examples of 2014-21 and applies the same similar long-term tax principles to additional situations.

Of course, many fear the process of collecting records for years of trading on multiple stock exchanges. But if you’re one of the marketers it’s not all bad news.

The new form no. 1040 of the program 1

This year’s new Form 1040 of Program 1 now has a question about cryptographic ownership, forcing cryptographers across America to report their cryptographic transactions for the first time.

The IRS defines “cryptocurrency” as a type of virtual currency that uses cryptography to secure transactions that are digitally recorded in a distributed ledger, such as blockchain.

If you sell virtual currency, the IRS now requires you to recognize any gain or loss on sale, subject to any restrictions on the ability to deduct capital loss.

However, don’t worry yet. Not only are there strategies to minimize tax on your profitable profits, but there are also ways to use encryption losses to offset your taxable income.

Here are three ways you can reduce your encryption taxes for the 2020 reporting period.

DISCLAIMER: Consult a tax professional when discussing these principles.

# 1 – HODL for a little longer

If you’re paying for encryption taxes for the first time this year, you’ll want to know the difference between how short and long-term profits are taxed.

Why;

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are taxed as assets, while assets held for more than a year are taxed at a lower rate than short-term assets.

Capital Gain Tax Rate and Long Term Holdings

If you kept the virtual currency for a year or less before you sell or trade the virtual currency, you will have a short-term capital gain or loss.

If you kept the virtual currency for more than a year before you sell or trade it, you will have a long-term capital gain or loss.

This means that if you are able to keep track of how long you keep your encryption, you can use this information to decide whether you want to sell or keep for long enough to make a year mark.

# 2 – The IRS wants you to understand “LIFO” and “HIFO” as costing methods

Historically, most traders have chosen to use FIFO (first-in first-out) to calculate their encrypted profits or losses. However, with the recently issued IRS directives, merchants now have the opportunity to use different and specific identification methods to minimize their tax liability.

The IRS has stated specific methods of identification, such as “LIFO” (last-in first out) and “HIFO” (as a first priority), so you can better identify your information. Changing the chronological order of how you calculate encryption sales can make a big difference in the end result.

Application of “LIFO” and “HIFO”

Here’s an example of the potential savings you could see if you used “LIFO” or “HIFO” instead of “FIFO”.

You buy 5 ETH at Coinbase on February 7, 2019 for $ 500 each.

On March 1st you buy 2 ETH for $ 700 and on March 7th you buy 4 more for $ 600 each. In July 2019 you are selling 4 ETH for $ 2,400.

FIFO

If you use FIFO to calculate the return on capital for this sale, you will use the first 4 ETH purchase price you received in February (4 * $ 500) and subtract it from the $ 2,400 sale price.

$ 2,400 (fair market value) – $ 2,000 (cost basis) = $ 400 (capital gain)

LIFO

If you use LIFO, you can change the order and calculate your cost with the last 4 ETHs you purchased in March (4 * 600 €)

$ 2,400 (fair market value) – $ 2,400 (cost basis) = $ 0 (capital gain)

LIFO is particularly effective in minimizing taxes during rising encryption prices, as the most recently acquired coins will have the highest value. And with the first sale of your oldest coins, this method also extends the holding period for your most recently acquired coins, giving them the opportunity to get at least one year to take advantage of long-term capital gain rates.

HIFO

Using HIFO, the higher-cost coins will be sold first.

So your cost base for 4 ETH would be (2 * $ 700) + (2 * $ 600) = $ 2,600.

In this example, the HIFO method was used to realize a cost basis ($ 2,600) that is higher than the selling price ($ 2,400), resulting in a $ 200 capital loss.

From this example we can see the dramatic effect that these identifiers can have on calculating your capital gains or losses:

FIFO : $ 400 capital gain

: $ 400 capital gain LIFO : Capital Gain $ 0

: Capital Gain $ 0 HIFO: $ 200 capital loss

The key to effectively using this strategy is to keep clear records of when you bought each currency and the original purchase price.

However, it is easy to lose the cost base for a coin as you move it through multiple exchanges.

For example, if you bought a coin at Binance, you can move it to a cold wallet and then move it to Coinbase where you make the final sale.

Why; Coinbase only recognizes that a coin has been transferred. They have no way of knowing the cost basis.

At the end of the year, Coinbase cannot provide you with the documentation you will need (based on cost and date of initial purchase) to use LIFO or HIFO.

# 3 – Outline tax loss

If you know that you have experienced some loss in your encryption portfolio this year, you can use the volatility of the encryption market to your advantage with the tax loss harvest. This is a common strategy used with equity and securities investors, but the encrypted assets have a unique advantage that makes them even more strategic to minimize your tax liability.

One method, known as a “Tax Loss Collection”, allows you to sell a loss-making asset to offset your capital gains.

You can claim up to $ 3,000 in net loss if you deposit as a single person or up to $ 1,500 if you get married and file separately. Anything above these amounts can be carried over to the next year.

We will start with an example from the stock world.

You are buying Microsoft shares worth $ 1,000 and $ 2,000 in 2019.

Microsoft then raises to $ 2,000 and Apple drops to $ 1,500.

You are selling Microsoft for $ 2,000 and you will now be taxed for the $ 1,000 capital gain.

Applying the Tax Loss Collection, you can offset this capital gain by selling your Apple for $ 1,500, and losing $ 500.

$ 1,000 (Microsoft profit) – $ 500 (Apple loss) = $ 500 (total capital gain)

Think about it. You just strategically sold a loss-making asset and now you’ve reduced your capital gains by half.

But what if you want to buy back Apple stock and wait to appreciate? This is a wash sale, and according to the SEC, there are rules (IRS 550 publication) that prohibit you from removing losses in this scenario or other words rules that would prevent you from buying Apple stock 30-day window.

This is where cryptocurrencies present a unique opportunity, because the IRS has specifically stated that cryptocurrencies are “proprietary not securities”, so the rules for selling crypto are not applicable to cryptocurrencies at this time. Following this logic, this could mean that you could technically sell an encrypted asset at a loss, realize this loss to offset your capital gains, and then buy back the encryption right away.

Unfortunately, December 31 was the deadline for encryption losses for 2019, but with this strategy in mind, you can expect to use the Tax Loss Collection to offset your capital gains and offset any offsets. .

You have a headache?

Keep in mind that you should consult a tax professional when announcing your taxes. Don’t look at us. We provide the image so you can discuss with your tax professional the options that may apply to your particular reporting period.

At the end of the day, these three tactics above should give you a lot of motivation to start collecting your tax records to keep you pushing the world of cryptocurrencies.