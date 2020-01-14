The Irwin family has become a hero of the Australian Bush fires

Steve Irwin’s legacy is honored by his family during Australia’s difficult times as it has been fighting Australian fires that have devastated the continent in recent months.

Terry and Robert Irvine, widow and son of the late Zuccaster and television personality, have worked hard in recent months helping to rescue hundreds of thousands of animals injured by the fires.

The two appeared on Anderson Cooper’s Full Circle on CNN to describe the work they have done to help rescue animals who have been trapped and injured in fires. The Irwin family currently owns and operates the Australian Zoo, as well as the corresponding animal hospital. The hospital has helped to save and rescue up to 90,000 animals, a number that has risen significantly in recent months with the tragic Australian fires that have swept across the continent since July.

Koalas, an animal native to Australia, has taken the bulk of the fires due to their instincts to leave the tops of the trees. In Australia, native koalas prefer eucalyptus trees, a plant rich in natural oils that makes them highly flammable.

Tens of thousands of koala bears have been killed in the fires, with potentially thousands dying in every single fire. It is estimated that nearly five hundred billion animals were killed in fires in the last year.

While people have come together in recent weeks to donate money and resources to aid relief efforts around Australia, scientists fear the damage was irreversible and damaging to many of the endangered species that call Australia home. their.

But the Irwin family is determined to help as many animals as possible. The family of the late Steve Irwin speaks against climate change to help raise awareness of the issues affecting ecosystems around the world.

“I wanted to share with you some of the sweet faces that get a second chance at life,” Bindi Irwin wrote on Instagram with the caption of a photo of two bats rescued from the flames. The family urges patrons interested in helping visit the Wildlife Warriors website, an organization set up by Steve and Terri Irwin to help protect wildlife around the world.