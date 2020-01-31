The Israeli armed forces beat Hamas in retaliation for the missile attack

January 31 (UPI) – Israel Defense Forces launched a counterattack along the Gaza Strip late Thursday, hours after officials said Hamas had fired missiles at Israel.

Israeli officials said Hamas-owned attacks in the southern Gaza Strip hit, including an underground weapons factory. The attack was in retaliation for three rockets fired by Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip. Two were destroyed by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system and the third landed in the open, the authorities said.

“The terrorist organization Hamas is responsible for what is happening inside and outside the Gaza Strip and will have consequences for its actions against the citizens of Israel,” said an IDF statement.

The strikes followed escalating skirmishes in the region on Thursday. The IDF said it had previously attacked several Hamas observation posts near the Gaza-Israel border in retaliation for recent aggression from the Hamas-controlled side of the border. These attacks included flying fire balloons to areas controlled by Israel and attacking an IDF post, Israeli officials said.

The fighting took place a day after US President Donald Trump introduced his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which proposes a two-state resolution and allows Israel to push ahead with plans to annex settlements in the Jordan Valley and West Bank.