The IT group provides more time for individuals to register TDS exemption forms

New Delhi: The IRS has allowed individuals to submit Forms 15G and 15H to the current fund after June 30 after claiming an exemption from TDS on interest income to reduce people’s problems amid the Covid-19 crisis.



Forms 15G and 15H are registered by individuals whose income is below the taxable threshold to benefit from TDS exemption.

These forms are usually sent in April by taxpayers to banks and financial institutions. In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the 15G and 15H forms submitted would be valid until June 30, 2020, as the Covid-19 epidemic would severely disrupt normal operations in almost all sectors of the economy, including the bank. And other institutions.

That said, in such cases, some people may not be able to submit forms on time, which can lead to a TDS deduction, even if they are not taxable.

“If someone has sent valid 15G and 15H forms to banks or other institutions for FY 2019-20, these 15G and 15H forms will be valid,” CBDT said of the “reduction of real hardships.” Until June 30, 2020, for FY 2020-21. ”

While the 15H form is provided by senior citizens, 15G can be registered by a person whose taxable income is less than the exemption threshold.

In a separate instruction, the CBDT said that evaluators who applied for a certificate to reduce the low rate / decrease / zero of the reduced tax on the source (TDS) or the tax collected on the source (TCS) in 2019-20 would be financially sound. And now, to the tax authorities, the IT department has to make the evaluation executor sincere about the suspension of the issuance of such a certificate by e-mail.

“The appraiser must file applications by April 27, 2020, and notify the applicant of the issuance / rejection of the email by letter of permission,” CBDT said.

