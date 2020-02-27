The IT Law of India can be renewed, suggests the IT minister – Newest news

New Delhi, February 26 () The government is searching for to renew the 20-calendar year IT Law to maintain speed with the advancement of the technological ecosystem and present a more robust framework all around challenges this sort of as cybercrime, the minister said Wednesday from IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad. "The section is considering about revising the IT Regulation. 20 several years have passed considering that the IT Legislation and the IT ecosystem has formulated outside of recognition. The new engineering has turn into really pronounced, the complete customer ecosystem has improved enormously. And also the difficulties, "Prasad explained to reporters right here.

He additional that the new Law will also choose into account problems these as the Supreme Court docket ruling on privateness and security. The minister stated a staff will be recognized that will choose enter from professionals and field.

Prasad stated the variety of men and women accessing technological innovation has grown in excess of the a long time, and that solutions and funds are being shipped digitally now.

"The largest problem is the amount of buyers that we have to take care of, the use of technologies, technologies is at the heart of digital payments, electronic shipping and delivery of services, GST, UPI. Now this also raises the situation of misuse The vastness of these platforms was not even contemplated when the IT Regulation was enacted, "he explained.

He added that cyber difficulties have not been adequately answered in this IT Legislation, and would like to contain a complete chapter on cyber challenges in the new proposal.



The minister also held a conference with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a 3-day go to to India.

"We had a quite very good conference, it was a courtesy meeting. I would like to thank your responses for Digital India, in specific electronic inclusion … We also reviewed a full vary of IT-relevant issues," he said right after the meeting that lasted about 20 minutes

Prasad claimed he suggested that Microsoft should really contemplate adopting some electronic villages (of the 1 lakh that the governing administration has proposed to create) and information them to be beacons.

"I am pleased that he responded quickly," he said. The minister also noted that the issue of facts sovereignty was talked over at the meeting.

Also in the earlier, Prasad has argued that India will under no circumstances compromise its data sovereignty and will not permit electronic platforms to be misused.