The Italian Di Maio, who helped Five-Star in power, stepped down as leader

Luigi Di Maio resigned on Wednesday as leader of the co-governing Five-Star movement in Italy.

Di Maio, who is Italy’s Foreign Minister, informed the other ministers of the party in a meeting of his decision before it was announced publicly.

Although his resignation is not expected to overthrow the government, it underlines deep divisions within Five-Star and brings further uncertainty into the already difficult relationships with its coalition partner, the center-left Democratic Party (PD).

Returns on Italian government bonds rose in early trading after reports of the Di Maio resignation, and the cost of insuring exposure to the country’s national debt also increased.

Di Maio’s decision, which is expected to remain as Foreign Minister, comes days before a regional election in Emilia Romagna, in which the right-wing League threatens to end 75 years of uninterrupted PD rule. That outcome could endanger the survival of the government.

“The resignation of Di Maio is very ominous for the future of the ruling coalition,” said Francesco Galietti, head of political policy advice Sonar.

“The PD has just announced that a major rebranding is underway and these things, leaders stopping and party reviews, are only happening in Italy when the house is on fire.”

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said earlier that he would respect every decision of Di Maio.

“I’m sure he would take such an initiative with great responsibility,” Conte told Italian radio RTL 102.5 and declined to comment further.

Analyst Massimiliano Panarari, who wrote in La Stampa on Wednesday, said that Di Maio was a “natural scapegoat” because he had accepted so many portfolios – Deputy Prime Minister, Labor Minister and Minister of Economic Development in the First Government, and now Minister of Economic Affairs Foreign Affairs.

The anti-establishment Five-Star won 33 percent of the vote in a national election in 2018, but since then its popularity has fallen sharply and recent polls put it at around 16 percent, with a poor result in last year’s European parliamentary elections.

After the national vote of 2018 did not yield a clear winner, Five-Star initially formed a coalition with the League and switched to an alliance with the PD in September last year after firebrand League leader Matteo Salvini left the government.

Dozens of defects

Di Maio, who was just 31 and had little professional work experience when he was elected five-star leader in 2017, was skeptical about joining forces with the PD, but he was reluctantly convinced by many of the party’s legislators against new elections to sign up with the founder of Five-Star, Beppe Grillo.

As the leader of the largest governing party, Di Maio was Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Labor Minister in the Government at the League, leaving all three posts behind to include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs portfolio in the cabinet with the PD.

From left to right, Di Maio, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Salvini, are shown in Rome on October 20, 2018. Conte has remained the titular head of the new government, but Salvini and his League Party found themselves outside on the outside after an internal fight last year with Five-Star. (Angelo Carconi / ANSA via AP)

Tensions within the party have been fueled by the perception that Di Maio has failed to share power outside of his inner circle of advisers.

Since the elections, more than 30 lower house and senate legislators have left the Five-Star parliamentary group, some of which are overflowing and some are being ejected. The exodus left the government with only a wafer-thin majority in the First Senate.

Di Maio said that Vito Crimi, head of the internal rules committee, will be the party’s interim leader, with a permanent replacement to be appointed during a leadership competition in the coming months.