The Italian woman’s post on quarantine to protect her father goes viral

A Facebook post by a daughter in Milan with her father in southern Italy has gone viral amid the nation’s growing coronavirus fears.

“I love you so much that I decided to stay away from you,” the daughter wrote to her father, explaining why she has decided not to join so many others in southern Italy to flee her quarantined home. in the northern regions of Italy.

While some southern Italian swarms are trying to escape from the quarantined areas of northern Italy’s regions recently, a daughter’s message to her father has gone viral, according to a report in La Repubblica.

The daughter, who is from the southern region of Calabria, wrote to her father on Sunday telling her to stay in Milan, because she loves him.

“Dear father, during these hours everyone is fleeing from Milan to join their loved ones in the south. I did not,” Katya Imbalzano wrote to his father on Facebook.

“Don’t think I don’t love you,” he added. “I love you so much that I decided to stay away from you. You tell me you’re OK and you’re taking all the necessary precautions … and it’s OK … I love you from afar.”

Meanwhile, relatives of the Italians who decided to return home from the quarantine areas of the northern part of the nation are angry, asking their loved ones, “have you come to infect us?” according to a report by Corriere della Sera.

The report added that family members who receive relatives from the home fleeing Milan have been considered “irresponsible”.

Meanwhile, the governor of the southern region of Puglia, Michele Emiliano, went on social media to call on the Italians heading south from Lombardy – and other quarantined areas – to “stop”. -see and go back, “reports La Repubblica.

“I speak to you as if you were my children, my brothers, my grandchildren; stop and go back,” said Emiliano. “Get off at the first train station, don’t take planes to Bari and Brindisi, return with cars, drop off the bus at the next stop.”

“Do not bring the [northern] epidemic to your [southern] Puglia,” he added.

As of Monday, Italy has suffered a total of 9,172 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 463 deaths, which means that 97 people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, as the number of deaths on Sunday was 366.

