the-james-harden-giannis-antetokounmpo-feud-has-no-winners

This is what takes place when MVPs collide. After a pair of stray remarks listed here and there, the feud involving Milwaukee Bucks ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets guard James Harden has now, formally, turn out to be a total factor.

Here’s the issue: whilst equally men are creating good points about the mother nature of superstardom in 2020, neither man has the substantial floor, and it’s turning into a petty war of terms that must have been averted.

The feud escalated, seemingly in a joking fashion, through the NBA All-Star Draft earlier this thirty day period, when Antetokounmpo skipped deciding on Harden in buy to go with Boston Celtics level guard Kemba Walker. His rationale? He preferred someone who could, and would, move the ball.

Never ever intellect the actuality that Harden is averaging two assists per video game additional than Walker, or that he sooner or later completed with six assists in the All-Star Activity to Walker’s a few. This was a playful but pointed shot at Harden from his major competitors for the MVP award this yr, and it stuck.

On Friday, Harden sat down for an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols and fired back at Antetokounmpo’s feedback. The whole clip is really worth viewing:

Exclusively, the comments that stuck in the public eye ended up Harden’s thinly veiled shot at Antetokounmpo’s actual physical abilities:

“I want I could be 7 feet, operate and just dunk. That normally takes no talent at all. I gotta really find out how to perform basketball and how to have skill. I’ll just take that any day.”

That was adopted, alternatively swiftly, by a two-pronged response from the Bucks star. Very first, he permit his play display just how competent he is, going off for 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 47-position beatdown of the Oklahoma City Thunder. A superior adequate counter, but Antetokounmpo wasn’t done, talking to the media about Harden’s reviews instantly:

“My sport is not just energy for certain. I came in when I was 18, I was 180 lbs ., so to energy by means of significant guys was variety of hard. [..] It’s tough to travel total pace and test to make the proper go to the corner. I test to get my passes extra correct and it is a good deal of issues I’m still introducing, and hopefully when I include all these things in my match, I’m a a lot more full participant and I’m superior and can assistance my team win and the activity is much easier.”

On the area, this looks like sour grapes from Harden, who will most likely be passed in excess of for the MVP award this 12 months in favor of Antetokounmpo. And it could also be a lingering damage that provoked him, supplied that he’s no closer to successful an NBA title than he ever has been, when the Bucks are most likely the most effective workforce in the NBA.

But digging further into the two players’ histories reveals a little bit extra. Harden, after all, is one particular of the most ridiculed players in the league, continuously mocked for what enthusiasts — and other players — deem extreme flopping.

One thing that just can’t be argued, on the other hand, is that he has become just one of the leading playmakers and passers in the league. For Antetokounmpo to target him for that likely struck a new variety of nerve, primary to his reviews about the Greek’s perceived deficiency of talent.

And Antetokounmpo pulled the strings since, beneath all the wholesome memes, he’s adequate of a troll to know how to get under opponents’ skins when weaving the narrative in his way. Although his preliminary comment was possible designed in jest, it nevertheless pushed ahead a false narrative that was built to annoy Harden at greatest, or piss him off at worst.

In the end, this has turned into a petty struggle of words and phrases where neither participant arrives off looking all that very well. Certain, a bit of private rivalry constantly spices up the NBA, specially because most players just like each individual other. And this does make the Bucks and Rockets’ following conference, on March 25, will have to-see Television.

But supplied how nicely the two gamers are performing this period, it’s needless seasoning that just highlights how very easily rattled both equally can get when they are attacked in the press. Maybe the feud will awesome off now that the two have fired off comebacks, but really do not count on it. The upcoming month should be intriguing, to say the the very least.