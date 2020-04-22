The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn its order to cancel Amarnath Yatra – India news

The annual Amarnath Yatra in the south of the Kashmiri Himalayas was dropped on Wednesday, to be revived soon by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, saying the order to abolish it has been withdrawn.

Previously, on February 13, when the Covid-19 epidemic did not arrive in the country, the government decided to hold a 42-day long pilgrimage to the shrine in the cave.

The pilgrimage had to start from June 23 and ended on August 3 on the day of Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan).

Last year, the duration of the yatra was 40 days while in 2018 the pilgrimage lasted 60 days.

In an official statement called “Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic”, a spokesman said the decision was made at the 38th session of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine (SASB) Committee, which was chaired by Lt. Governor GC Murmu in Raj Bhavan.

However, he said the board decided that Pratham Pooja and “Sampann Pooja” would work with traditional fervor.

Later, within half an hour, another official statement was issued, which reads: “A press note titled Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic can be treated by cancellation and withdrawal.”

Murmu, who is also the chairman of the SASB, had earlier said that 77 red zones had been identified in the Kashmir valley from where the pilgrimage had gone.

“Because of this pandemic, the establishment of a lagara, a health facility, the establishment of a camp, the mobilization of materials and the removal of snow are not possible,” he said.

“Although the government of India has extended closure across the country until May 3, it is extremely unpredictable to know which direction to go later. Pilgrim safety is paramount,” he said.

