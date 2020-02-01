The January Transfer Window’s most expensive deals so far, including Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United and Steven Bergwijn to Tottenham

The January transfer window has been closed for a few months, and Tottenham is the busiest of the Big Six.

There were three Premier League signings on Friday at 11 p.m. when Jose Mourinho battled for the top four spots in the second half of the season.

Paco Alcacer (right) has left Borussia Dortmund to make room for a new attack

Manchester United has finally completed the switch from Sporty Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes.

Arsenal didn’t spend much either, just Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.

But what else has happened on the transfer market in Europe? talkSPORT.com found the most expensive deals.

Darren Lewis is “worried” about Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t improve the players

11.Erling Haaland (Red Bull Salzburg – Borussia Dortmund) – £ 19.2m

The Bundesliga giants grabbed the Norwegian sensation for a reduced fee ahead of Manchester United, which was heavily linked to a move for the striker.

It’s fair to say that in the first 60 minutes for Borussia, he hit the ground under his feet and scored an incredible five goals.

Getty Images – Getty

Haaland was in scary good shape throughout the season

10.Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund – Villarreal) – £ 19.4m

The striker was a huge success in Germany and his move to Villarreal was a surprise. Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc said the decision was not an easy one to make.

“We have changed our lineup to a 3-4-1-2 with Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard at the top,” he said. “Then we brought Erling Haaland with us. We always have to think about how a player can help us. “

9.Lucas Tousart (Lyon – Hertha Berlin) – £ 20.3m

The Frenchman moved to the Bundesliga, but immediately returned to his former club for the rest of the season.

The central midfielder has been an integral part of the Lyon squad of the first team in the past four seasons and has made over 100 appearances in all competitions.

8.Stanislav Lobotka (Celta Vigo – Napoli) – £ 21.5m

The midfielder joined Celta from the Danish team in Nordsjälland in 2017 and quickly established himself as a key member of the team.

After Marek Hamsik, who became the club’s icon after 13 years in Serie A, he is the youngest Slovakian player to represent Napoli.

Getty Images – Getty

Lobotka is already playing for his new club Napoli

7. Sander Berge (Genk – Sheffield United) – £ 22m

The 21-year-old joined United for a record fee and signed a four and a half year contract with the Premier League Club.

Earlier this season, he played both games against Liverpool in the Champions League. He played 98 games for Genk, scoring six goals.

Blades’ previous record deal involved the £ 20m spent on Scottish striker Oliver McBurnie in August 2019.

Getty Images – Getty

Mountains in action against the Reds at Anfield

6.Krzysztof Piatek (Milan – Hertha Berlin) – £ 22.8m

Tottenham was connected, as was Chelsea, but the striker switched to the Bundesliga. Spurs was unwilling to spit the money for a player who only joined Milan in January 2019 and scored 16 goals in 41 games for the Serie A club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic however returned, which meant that it was a curtain for his career in San Siro.

5. Steven Bergwijn (PSV – Spurs) – £ 25m

Jose Mourinho signed the Dutch international after his success in the Eredivise.

Bergwijn, who scored five goals in 16 games for PSV this season, broke through the ranks and made his debut in the first team at 17.

Getty Images – Getty

Bergwijn is officially a Spurs player after signing from PSV

4.Reinier (Flamengo – Real Madrid) – £ 25.6m

Real chiefs picked up the teenager after his great breakthrough in Brazilian Serie A.

The star, who signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu, only made his senior debut for Flamengo on July 31 last year, but played a key role in the team that won the league and Copa Libertadores last season.

2 = Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis – Tottenham) – £ 30m

After injuries hampered his start in life in north London, the Argentine has proven himself in the last few games with some outstanding performances.

The fans are enthusiastic about the pressure-resistant midfielder, who has a knack for clear chances, and Jose Mourinho.

As such, Spurs trigger the option to buy Lo Celso permanently in the January transfer window.

AFP or licensor

It was a good month for Giovani Lo Celso

2 = Dejan Kulusevski (Parma-Juventus) – £ 30m

The Swede came to Juve from Atalanta after being loaned by Parma throughout the season and impressing in 17 games with four goals.

The 19-year-old has signed a four and a half year contract with Serie A, but has returned to Parma until the end of the season to develop.

AFP

Kulusevski has impressed Parma this season and earned a move to Juventus

1. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon – Manchester United) – £ 68m

United announced on January 30 that Sporting CP’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes had signed on to schedule the window’s transfer saga.

Fernandes is considered the top scorer and attacks the midfielder, who can act centrally or nationwide. It can also be used defensively.

He scored 63 goals and contributed 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting.

United pays an entry fee of £ 46m, which is approximately £ 68m.

Getty Images – Getty

Fernandes has a five and a half year contract at Old Trafford

,