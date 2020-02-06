The Japan Wrestling Federation punishes referees for failing to stop illegal movements

The Japan Wrestling Federation announced on Wednesday that it has suspended six officials who oversaw the games at last year’s national championships, in which two competitors were shot after illegally kicking their opponents’ feet.

The three-month locks that apply from this month cover all national selection procedures conducted by the JWF.

The punishment relates to two separate incidents in a match pair at the All Japan Championships in Tokyo last December. Neither result is discarded.

Rio de Janeiro Games silver medalist Rei Higuchi defeated Yuki Takahashi after scoring an illegal defeat in the men’s 57kg freestyle final, which served as a qualifier for the Asian Olympics qualifier.

Kicking an opponent’s foot is an offensive foul in wrestling. Repeated violations can result in the offending wrestler being punished.

In a statement, a JWF jury said: “Even if the action is unintentional, the points must be canceled.”