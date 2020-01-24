The Japanese electronics union is aiming for a monthly salary increase of 3,000 yen or more

YOKOHAMA – The Japanese Electrical Electronics & Information Union [JEIU] decided on Friday to seek a wage increase of 3,000 yen or more per month at this year’s shunto management labor negotiations.

The JEIU, which is mainly made up of electronics manufacturers’ unions, made the decision at a meeting of the Central Committee in Yokohama.

It was also decided for the first time, under certain conditions, to accept different responses to wages from different companies, in contrast to long-standing industrial practice, to work in step with wages in order to get a “uniform answer”.

The decision suggests that negotiations on salary increases and other improvements in working conditions could more than ever reflect the current conditions of individual companies.

Major unions under the JEIU plan plan to submit wage claims by February 23. Management is expected to respond on March 11th.

The collective bargaining in 2019 led to an agreement to increase the wage scale by 1,000 yen per month.

JEIU’s policy for the upcoming wage negotiations provides for an improvement in wage levels, whereby it is pointed out for the first time that flexibility in agreements is only permitted under certain conditions. These specific conditions have yet to be discussed.

The union will aim to secure annual premiums of five monthly salaries, with a minimum requirement of four monthly salaries.

The JEIU also calls for a revision of labor agreements to include efforts to reform work styles and measures to prevent power harassment.