The Japanese kidnapped mother dies at the age of 94. The daughter’s return from North Korea is unrealized

KOBE – Kayoko Arimoto, whose daughter was kidnapped by North Korean agents in 1983, died of heart failure. She was 94 years old.

Her daughter Keiko is one of the 17 Japanese on the government list of kidnapped by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

“It is extremely unfortunate that we could not get her back while (Kayoko) was healthy,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.

Keiko, then a 23-year-old student in London, was kidnapped by North Korean agents in 1983 and is said to have traveled through Copenhagen.

The former wife of a member of the Red Army Faction, a left-wing group in Japan that has since been dissolved, has admitted her involvement in the kidnapping. Nine men in the group sought refuge in Pyongyang after hijacking a Japan Airlines plane in 1970.

Kayoko and her husband Akihiro, 91, fought for Keiko’s return with public speeches and petitions. Kayoko’s book, published in 2004, underscored her continued belief that her daughter was still alive.

“I have no words,” Akihiro told reporters as he wiped the tears over his wife’s death.

In recent years, Kayoko has been hospitalized repeatedly with heart problems.

Her husband said that “his wife’s strength has been exhausted and I cannot clear my emotions,” although she had done her best to bring Keiko home with “the encouragement and support of Prime Minister Abe and others.”

So far, Abe’s offer to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions has been rejected, and there is little hope that the kidnapping problem will be solved soon.

In 2002, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il admitted his country’s involvement in the kidnapping and allowed five of the 17 people to be returned.

Pyongyang said eight other people had died and the other four never entered the country. Tokyo has denied the claim.

“I will take courageous measures to take every possible opportunity to solve the kidnapping problem,” Abe told reporters the same day.

“Our mission will never end until all family members hug their children with their own arms,” ​​said Abe.