“The Japanese Language Landscape”: Essays on Man’s Language Behind “Reiwa”

For the student who is in the middle of memorizing Kanji, it is easy to forget that languages ​​are shaped not only by the sharp corners of reality, but also by the careful stroking of poets. What a joy it is to have this window into the poetic beauty behind some “fundamental words”.

The Japanese language landscape, by Susumu Nakanishi Translated by Ryan Shaldjian Morrison.

304 pages

JPIC, language.

Susumu Nakanishi is one of the nation’s leading experts in Japanese literature. Last year it was revealed that he was the scholar who chose “Reiwa” as the name for the current era. Then who better to lead us into the forests of layered references, classic allusions and cultural signifiers that can make the Japanese language landscape so discouraging?

Thanks to Morrison’s accessible translation, this book is anything but a dry, learned volume that wanders through a sea of ​​quotations. Each word is divided into thematic sections such as “sky / light” and “human experiences” and littered with wonderful photos. It contains a two-page essay fluttering around like a friend who discovered something interesting rather than a lecture.

His explanation of tasogare, “The Twilight Hour,” or the hour when you can’t tell who’s lurking out there in the dim light, skilfully goes through anthropology, sociology, and memoirs before ending with a joke about demons in a few paragraphs.

It is just one of many essays in a book designed to immerse yourself in and amuse yourself or to serve as a gateway to greater depth.

