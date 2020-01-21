The Japanese Ministry of Justice rejects criticism of the hostage justice

The Department of Justice made statements on the country’s judicial system on its website on Tuesday, refuting international criticism of what was seen as “hostage justice” after a long period of imprisonment after ex-Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn escaped the country ,

The explanations were offered in 14 sets of questions and answers and are available in both Japanese and English.

When asked about the arguments that the Japanese system was a form of hostage justice, the ministry said the system “does not force confessions by improperly detaining suspects and accused.”

“It is therefore not at all correct to criticize the Japanese system as a hostage justice system,” added the ministry.

When asked whether suspects were held for long periods of time, the ministry stated that the maximum length of detention after detention before being charged with them is 23 days for a single crime.

The ministry also said, “The detention of an accused person is only granted if a court (judge) sees the danger of concealing or destroying evidence of crime or fleeing the judiciary.” It added, “Bail can be made by one Be granted a judge, unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as the risk that the accused will hide or destroy evidence. “

“In short, suspects and accused are held in Japanese criminal trial only for a necessary and reasonable amount of time,” it said.

The 3,000-word list of questions and answers also looks at Japan’s conviction rate of over 99 percent and the reasons why lawyers are absent during the survey.

Ghosn, who was on bail, fled over the New Year holidays and was awaiting trial for underreported earnings. He denies all charges against him. He said he had no choice but to run and that he felt “hostage to a country in which I served for 17 years”.

His complaint was repeated by Australian sports journalist Scott McIntyre, who was held at the same center as Ghosn for 44 days after trying to get information about his missing children.