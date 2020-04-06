The Japanese PM to declare the state of emergency for up to 6 months -media

TOKYO – Japan declared a state of emergency early Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus, media reported, with the government preparing a stimulus package to ease the outbreak of an economy struggling to prevent a collapse -Come.

More than 3,500 people tested positive for coronavirus in Japan and 85 died, not a big blow compared to some hot spots, but numbers continue to rise with a particular alarm spread in Tokyo, with more in 1,000 cases.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to announce his plan for the emergency later on Monday, a Yomiuri newspaper reported, as the Kyodo news agency said the new measures are likely to come into force on Wednesday.

An emergency would give the governors authority to call on people to stay home and businesses to close, but not order the type of locks seen in other countries. In most cases, there are no penalties for ignoring requests, and enforcement is largely dependent on peer pressure and respect for authority.

Pressure is on the government’s side to take the step though Abe has expressed concern about overcrowding, given movement restrictions and businesses to implement.

The stimulus package of hundreds of billions of dollars is due this week.

Japan’s leading spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said a decision had yet to be made.

An emergency appears to have public support. In a poll published on Monday by JNN, conducted by broadcaster TBS, 80% of those surveyed said Abe had to declare it while 12% said it was unnecessary. His approval rating fell 5.7 points from last month to 43.2%, the survey showed.

Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute for Public Health at King’s College, London, said the emergency was late due to the rising tide of cases in Tokyo.

“It should be declared by April 1 at the latest,” he said.

SIX MONTHS?

Sounding the alarm at high rates of cases that cannot be tracked, Governor Yuriko Koike announced last week that he would favor a state of emergency as a way to help encourage residents to comply with stronger regulations social step.

An expert on the government’s coronavirus panel said Japan could prevent an explosion by reducing contact-person-to-person 80%.

Under a law amended in March to cover coronavirus, the prime minister could declare a state of emergency if the disease produces a “great risk” to life and if its rapid spread can have a huge economic impact.

The government is likely to impose an emergency in the larger Tokyo metropolitan area and possibly in the Osaka and Hyogo prefectures in western Japan, media reported.

TBS said the government is considering a period of six months, and designated prefectures will each decide on the length of time for their individual steps.

While Japan’s coronavirus epidemic has worsened to 335,000 infections and more than 9,500 deaths in the United States alone, experts worry that Japan’s medical system is suddenly on the rise.

Abe should seek formal advice from a panel of experts before deciding to go ahead and announce the emergency.

Managers in Tokyo and elsewhere have asked citizens to stay home for the weekend, avoid crowds and nightlife, and work from home. That had some effect, but not as many experts said was necessary.

