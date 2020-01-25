The Japanese Shinjiro Koizumi supports different surnames for married couples

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi expressed his support for married couples being able to use different surnames, which is a major break with Japanese tradition after the legislative party’s ruling legislature for the state parliament brought the controversial issue back to the center of attention.

“I want to create a society where people can live based on their own values. I am confident that I can give such an option (to choose different surnames), ”Koizumi said at a press conference on Friday.

“In Japan, it is not uncommon for merely offering an option to create the resistance that would be expected to abolish the existing system,” said Koizumi, who was widely touted as the future prime minister.

The question of whether married couples should be allowed to use other surnames has attracted new attention since a legislature accused the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of an opposition party leader earlier this week. Koizumi is also an LDP member.

“Then don’t marry!” The lawmaker, identified by opposition party lawmakers as LDP lower house member Mio Sugita, called Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the People’s Democratic Party, during a parliamentary session on Wednesday.

At the time, Tamaki was telling the story of a young man that his girlfriend told that she didn’t want to get married because she then had to change her family name. The Japanese Civil Code and Family Register Law require the use of a single last name by members of the same family.

Although the Civil Code does not specify which of the partners must give up their surname on marriage, it is common for a woman to take her husband’s surname.

Major opposition parties on Friday urged Tadamori Oshima, the House of Commons spokesman, to find out who the legislature was because Sugita was silent about their alleged incidents.

The LDP has many conservative legislators who value traditional values.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who also serves as the LDP president, replied to Tamaki on Wednesday that the use of different surnames affects the way families should be and that there are different views of the public.

Koizumi, one of the sons of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, made headlines with his marriage to television personality Christel Takigawa and the recent decision to take paternity leave, a rarity among politicians.