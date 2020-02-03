The JO1 group “Produce 101 Japan” will change the welcome message due to its similarity to the NCTs

JO1 will change its group greeting.

On January 31, JO1 released its official group greeting “To the world, at the top” at their fan meeting. However, many people have noted that this greeting is similar to the greeting from NCT, which is “To the world, it’s NCT”.

A source on the side of JO1 commented: “We were told that the greeting is similar to that of a pre-existing artist. We had no intention of imitating or copying this artist. We deeply apologize for the great damage we have caused in giving the artist and his fans this impression. “We will reconsider once again with the members of JO1 and we promise to greet the hearts of the members.”

Previously, Mnet had responded to reports that JO1 was preparing in Korea before their debut. Mnet shared: “JO1 is producing his album and band in Korea, but there are absolutely no plans for them to debut in Korea”, adding that there were no Korean songs on the album and that Mnet was not connected to the production or album management of JO1. .

“Produce 101 Japan” is a Japanese version of the “Produce 101” series produced by Yoshimoto Kogyo, MCIP Holdings and CJ ENM. 11 members have been chosen for the JO1 boy group, and all JO1 members are Japanese. The group currently plans to debut in Japan in March.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?