The Job Creator Network works with small businesses to prevent a coronavirus error

The Job Creator Network (JCN) released a full-page ad to the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and the New York Post on Friday with the message, “Small businesses are too big to fail.”

The announcement serves as a message to small business owners that JCN is “here to fight for you and to be with you through this crisis and beyond.”

The ad also covers “three key policy measures” that JCN has focused on “mitigating the financial consequences and uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.”

An online press release from JCN stated the following policy measures:

Surplus small business loans, which can be processed quickly and easily, so you can payroll and cover other bills.

Federally funded unemployment benefits to provide workers with a safety net in the event of a problem.

A payroll tax party for employers with less than 100 employees to reduce labor costs and prevent layoffs.

“As our nation works together to fight the economic and health impact of coronavirus, Congress must strengthen its focus on small businesses,” said JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz. “Small businesses are the engine of the American economy and they are too big to fail.”

“The president understands that, and it is up to Congress now to act immediately, even canceling next week’s rebate if needed, and start working on a series of policy solutions that will help small businesses fight this pandemic. “continued Ortiz. “Congress needs to take a payroll tax holiday for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees, which will help both workers and employers.”

Ortiz also called on members of Congress to “put on their partisan swords” and work in a more “bipartisan” effort.

“Deputies need to give up partisan swords and work to take these initiatives immediately to maintain the financial health of small businesses and their employees,” added Ortiz. “In the past we have done this with a bipartisan effort. This time it should be no exception. The American people deserve no less.”

