The job creators network announcement calls for small businesses to “share their needs” amid the coronavirus

The Job Creator Network, one of the nation’s leading labor advocacy organizations, launches an ad campaign in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, asking small businesses what the Trump administration and Congress need to help – to avoid them in this difficult time.

The 30-second spot will be on Wednesday at Fox Business on Wednesday with Maria, Varney & Co. and Lou Dobbs Tonight.

“The commercial is a reminder to businesses on Main Street that JCN will help them prevent this health emergency,” the organization said in a statement. “JCN is sending the concerns and advice of small business owners to the Trump Administration and Congress during the economic challenges of COVID-19. Already, JCN has been instrumental in ensuring that the needs of small business owners, their employees and their families are at the forefront of all relief efforts. “

The addition says:

American small businesses are the backbone of our economy. The Job Creator Network helps small business owners tackle the economic crisis caused by Coronavirus. The Trump administration and government officials are working to help all Americans, and JCN is in direct communication with them to make sure that recovery efforts specifically help small businesses and their employees. Tell us her ideas on how government can help small businesses and find out what’s in the works of Job Creators Network dot com.

Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creator Network, had been in touch with members of the Trump administration, including United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, on behalf of the small business enterprise.

“During this difficult time for many small businesses, JCN has been working closely with administration and congressional leaders to ensure that those on the High Street will not be left behind,” said Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creator Network. “As we move forward with encouragement and financial relief packages, we encourage small business owners to contact their specific needs or ideas about how we can better support them during these difficult times.”

The Job Creator Network asks business owners to share ideas at JobCreatorsNetwork.com.

The organization last week posted a full-page ad to the Wall Street Journal USA Today, and in a New York post with the message, “Small business is too big to fail.”

