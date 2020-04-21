The joke that is Earth working day and hand sanitisers rather of food items for poor

Manjul | Firstpost

Text Sizing:

A-

A+

The picked cartoons appeared initially in other publications, possibly in print or on the internet, or on social media, and are credited properly.

In today’s featured cartoon, Manjul invokes the modern circumstance of mob lynching in Palghar where by two sadhus and a person ended up crushed to demise by a mob, and states that heinous crimes really should not be communalised.

Mir Suhail | Twitter

The idea of ‘Earth Day’ just a joke now, Mir Suhail’s choose.

Irshad Kaptan | Facebook

Irshad Kaptan throws really serious shade at Shiv Sena’s previous agenda of driving UP and Bihar immigrants out of Mumbai.

Satish Acharya | cartoonistsatish.com

With ‘surplus’ rice staying applied to make hand sanitisers, Satish Acharya wonders what we can place on the poor’s plate.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The Periods of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu also reviews on the communal tinge that the Palghar incident has taken.

R Prasad | Poliloquy

R Prasad’s jibe at the authorities for reprimanding Kerala govt for relaxing lockdown regulations and stress-free curbs on economic action as new cases in the condition fall.

Alok Nirantar | Sakal Media Team

In November 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis shaped govt in Maharashtra following an early early morning conference with the Governor. Drawing on the incident, Alok Nirantar jokes that potentially an early morning audience with the governor will support Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray get his legislative council nomination.

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the very best experiences & opinion on politics, governance and more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Clearly show Entire Short article