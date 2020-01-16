The Joker takes part in the fight in the new trailer ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

January 16 (UPI) – The fame of DC Comics’ joker enters the world of Mortal Kombat 11 in a new gameplay trailer for the sequel to the fighting game.

The joker comes for Mortal Kombat 11 on January 28th for Kombat Pack owners and then as an independent character on February 4th.

The clown Prince of Crime can be seen in the clip released on Thursday, in which he draws blood from his thumb with a knife and then uses it to put a smile on his face.

The super villain uses an arsenal of weapons to punish his opponents, including a stick, outstretched mittens, a jack-in-the-box, and a Batman puppet that has a weapon in its mouth, among other things.

The Joker’s last move is to hand out an exploding birthday cake and a sign that reads “Friendship,” which means death when shot.

“MK11 + DC Comics = The Joker in its most violent form. You’re welcome, “says the synopsis.

The joker is the last character added Mortal Kombat 11 following Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel and The Terminator. Spawn will be added on March 17th.