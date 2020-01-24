The Jonas Brothers are heading to Las Vegas for a new residence! | Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas

Fri, January 24, 2020 at 9:27 a.m.

the Jonas Brothers has just booked a residence in Las Vegas!

Brothers – pseudo, Joe, and Kevin – took advantage of his group’s Twitter on Friday January 24 to announce his arrival in Las Vegas for a new residence in April.

“Let’s take it over! Let’s go! We are heading to VEGAS for a brand new residence at the Park Theater at Park MGM from April 1 to 18 !! The CITI presale begins Monday 1/27 at 10:00 am PT 🔥”, the Jonas Brothers tweeted.

You can get more information about the tickets at JonasBrothers.com.

