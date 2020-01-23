The Jonas brothers recreate * this * cult scene on TikTok

The Jonas brothers have really made the TikTok goods lately. After setting the internet on fire with their Kimmy K “Don’t be fucking rude” recreation, they have now secured it by returning to their humble roots, digging through the old Disney archive, and a legendary camp rock -Staging reenactment. This trio really comes for the TheatTikTok crown, doesn’t it? Go for gold, kings, we support your efforts.

The TikTok, which has a sweet 1.3 million fans so far, shows how Joe, Nick and Kevin repeat the roles of Shane, Nate and Jason Gray. This is actually a pretty crucial scene, in which Shane says “I’m Shane, damn it gray, why the hell should I go to a camp?” Check it out below. BYO popcorn.

@jonasbrothers presented without comment … without originalton – jonasbrothers

Brava! In the words woman Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (Gaga if you’re angry), “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, breathtaking, spectacular, never the same, absolutely unique, never done before, without fear of referring to or not pointing out, put it in one Mixer, puke shit on it, eat, give birth. “

Disable what you want to try next in the comments below. I would love to see Joe Channel Gemma Collins in this iconic Big Brother “I’m claustrophobic, Darren” moment. Cultish.

TikTok / @jonasbrothers