The Jonas Brothers talk about their hilarious Kardashians TikTok – Look! (Video) | Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brothers love their TikTok presence.

The stars of Happiness Begins appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Wednesday’s episode (January 22).

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from The Jonas Brothers

When they appeared, they talked about the success of their sold out tour, and how thrilled they were to have some of their sports heroes present at the show.

pseudo told Ellen about his new puppy, Ginoand the brothers explained their re-enactment by TikTok of the infamous Keeping Up with the Kardashians fight.

They also teased a “very special” surprise during their Grammy Awards performance “What a Man Gotta Do”, and played “Say Whaaat?” With Ellen.

Look at their appearance inside…



Jonas Brothers about becoming the Kardashians for their viral TikTok



Jonas Brothers plays ‘Say Whaaat?’

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB