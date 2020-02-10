The journey to the wild planet quickly darkens over capitalism

The quality gap between big budget games and games made by smaller studios is getting smaller, and Typhoon Studios’ recent efforts, Journey to the Savage Planet, are testament to this. The colorful adventure is certainly not perfect, but what is lacking in AAA more than makes up for it in a humorous tone and slightly disturbing parallels to the real world.

The initial story is nothing new – you are in an alien world with a broken ship that needs to be repaired so you can return to Earth. However, in the finer details, things get a little more interesting. You are here to work for the fourth-best interstellar exploration company, Kindred Aerospace, which has commissioned you to catalog the flora, fauna and structures of the planet to determine whether they can sustain human life or be used by the company. In other words, you play as a nameless gear in the corporate machine, maaann.

Equipped with a scanner and a growing collection of updatable tools, JTTSP takes you into a floating world full of environmental puzzles. Finding out how to manipulate the planet and its inhabitants can help you progress by either gaining access to new areas or finding the ingredients to make a shiny new toy that unlocks doors elsewhere. It almost feels like a huge Zelda dungeon, only you have a weapon instead of a sword.

You certainly have to use this weapon to defend yourself against the more aggressive fauna of the planet (and of course against the succulent innards of the planet), but the experience doesn’t feel like a shooter in the traditional sense, and that’s all better for that. It is far more satisfying to finally get into an area that is out of your reach than to smash a strange swimming squid into 20 pieces of collectible goop.

JTTSP also feels a little like Valve’s first-person puzzle series Portal, sometimes due to the challenges it brings, but mostly because its humor is incredibly similar. Your journey is almost always accompanied by an AI assistant who doesn’t really care whether you live or die, just like the company that programmed it. Hell, Kindred could even be an offshoot of Portal Aperture Science.

Every time you return to your ship to make new goodies, you’ll also be spoiled with a series of dizzying video advertisements for counterfeit products, all of which feel like Rick & Morty’s Interdimensional Cable episode. In the trailer below you can get a taste of what I’m talking about.

On the other side of the coin, your lively, aesthetically joyful journey is spiced generously with the underlying themes of destructive capitalism and the resulting environmental damage. How I perceived this wild coexistence that was constantly changing – sometimes it was weird, sometimes it cut a little too close to the bone, and sometimes it was downright depressing.

The parallels to everyday work are hard to miss, and if you’ve ever worked for a large company in some kind of shit, you’ll know what I’m talking about here. But you have to respect an entertainment piece that evokes these kinds of emotions and at the same time keeps you so busy that you can see through the whole experience to the end.

Just like in real life, you can absolutely ignore your employer and do whatever you want. That means JTTSP has a few different ends depending on how you play. In any case, you have the opportunity to explore the entire planet and collect all of its valuables.

If you like discoveries, puzzles, a good laugh, and sad cute animals in the name of business progress, give Journey to the Savage Planet a whirl. It is now available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

