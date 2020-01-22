The journeyman Raheem Mostert becomes the star of the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – Before Raheem Mostert goes on the field every week, he looks for motivation.

There is a list of how often it has been trimmed by NFL teams. Philadelphia, Miami and Baltimore let Mostert go in 2015. Cleveland, the Jets, and Chicago all sent him to pack the following year before he ended up in San Francisco’s training squad.

This unlikely path, on which Mostert was injured almost as often when he got the ball in his first three seasons, somehow led to the Super Bowl after scoring one of the greatest post-season achievements ever by running back.

“The trip was crazy,” said Mostert. “Not everyone can deal with the kind of stress, pain and anguish that I’ve been through. But as I said, I didn’t just believe in myself but in everyone who gave me the opportunity. “

The 49ers are the beneficiaries of this, as the former skateboarder and surfer has proven able enough to run back on his own two feet as an NFL when he finally got the chance.

Mostert led the 49ers this season with 772 yards and delivered the outstanding performance of his career on the big stage of the NFC championship game when he scored 220 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday in the 37:20 win over Green Bay, making the Niners awesome Bowl.

Only the Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson stormed another meter into a playoff game on January 4, 1986 with 248 against Dallas.

“He was a special team player for so long because of his speed. I am just so happy that he has the opportunity to demonstrate his ability to run back,” said Joe Staley. “The guy works harder than anyone else and is patient. Never really complained about his role, just showing up, working hard, and that happens when you accept your roles in a team, not worrying about results, not worrying about statistics and then have a moment like that. He was ready for that all season. “

Mostert wasn’t sure if this day would ever come. He only carried the ball 43 times during his first three seasons at Purdue College, where he had excelled as a kick returner, before getting a slightly larger load last year when he had 93 straddles for 529 yards.

This was far from enough to sign him, so he signed a contract as a non-binding free agent with Philadelphia in 2015. It was cut short before the season and then contracted with the training team before being picked up from Miami and spending a month with the Dolphins.

He was then claimed by Baltimore and stayed there for two months before signing with Cleveland later this season. He spent the entire off-season with the Browns and thought he had formed the team when he was on the top 53 man list just to get the bad news a day later.

“It only made me stronger,” he said. “I couldn’t be cut. I wanted to show the world what I can do. And frankly, it was just one of those things that I really talked to my wife about and said, what do you think should happen after this cut? And she basically said, ‘Hey, if you love your job, if you love this sport, you will do anything for it. And if you love what you do, you would do anything for it. “And that was my philosophy from now on.”

Mostert recovered this season before landing at the Niners when coach Chip Kelly, who signed Mostert in Philadelphia in 2015, gave him another chance.

Mostert played a game late this season and got his first career carry before having to impress a new baton when Kyle Shanahan took over the following year.

Mostert is the only Niners skill position player who was here when Shanahan arrived, as he proved to be essential to appear as an outstanding team and then slowly work out a bigger role.

He had a handful of baby games in his first year under Shanahan when he got used to playing mostly with the shotgun to achieve the Niners’ running scheme outside the zone.

The coaching team realized that Mostert’s rapid speed could be an asset to this one-and-go system. He ran 250 yards in four games before breaking his arm against the Raiders in the middle of last season.

He ended up fourth on the depth map this season when he ran back before finally starting to get the bulk of the carry in December, starting with a 146-yard game in Baltimore.

“Whether it’s a special team or an offensive, the way he hits the hole makes him vertical so quickly,” said George Kittle. “I think the defense underestimates its speed. You can just see it. He’ll punch a hole and the guy will take what he thinks is a good angle. And next, you know he’s with him. Don’t even touch him. And its 0 to 60 is literally two steps and it is special, especially in our offense. Just as we do outside and inside the zone, it can make a cut and become vertical. That is all we need. “

While Mostert has become a favorite, he has not forgotten the roots of his special team. He still has plenty of time for reporting units and his pace as a shooter has helped Minnesota be defeated in the division round playoffs.

Special teams mean so much to Mostert that he even named his son Gunnar after his role in short reporting. This is something he doesn’t want to give up.

“It didn’t come to my mind because I’m still the team guy,” he said. “I love to play special teams. I don’t take this for granted since I started here. Here I made my name and made my mark. “

Now Mostert is setting an even bigger accent in his new role.

