The Joy’s View Great Retirement Call is exaggerated

Do it Joy Behar really left The View? Not so …

Despite speculation that the two are planning to retire in 2022, Behar addressed the rumors in Thursday’s episode.

“They kept talking about me leaving the show,” Behar told The View. “But I didn’t abandon the plan.”

“Let me say that the rumors about my retirement have been exaggerated,” said Behar, 77. “You know, here’s the thing, what am I going to do? This pandemic has changed the game. At one point you thought, ‘Gee, I can retire and take a cruise around the world. ‘ I’m not going to watch Love Boat reruns at this point, so where am I going? “

On Wednesday, Variety published a report stating that Behar has “set an exit date” after 21 seasons on The View. The report refers to Behar’s interview for a book on the afternoon talk show, Ladies Who Punch: The Inside Story “The View.”

“I have a three year contract,” Behar said as the book says. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t go if I want to, because they can’t do anything to me right now, I don’t see myself living more time. If I’m as good at [2022] as I am right now, I’m But think about it … “

After pausing, Behar said, “You know, time passes, I’m not a kid.”

An ABC spokeswoman also denied that Behar quit the show

“This is not right,” said the deputy. “Joy was asked what happened at the end of her contract and when she herself made it clear in the interview that if she was ‘as great in [2022] as I am now,’ she would sit at the table.”