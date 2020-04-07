The judge blocks the ban on elective abortion in Oklahoma during the Pandemic

An Oklahoma federal judge has blocked Governor Kevin Stitt’s order (R) banning elective abortion during the coronavirus crisis, ruling that this restriction represents an “undue burden” on access to abortion.

Like many governors, Stitt suspended elective medical procedures and surgeries during the pandemic to preserve the personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers caring for the victims of the new coronavirus respiratory infection.

Judge Charles Goodwin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, Donald Trump candidate, wrote, according to UPI:

The Court finds that while the current public health emergency allows the State of Oklahoma to impose some of the cited measures that delay abortion, it has acted in a “reasonable,” arbitrary, and “oppressive manner. “and has imposed an” undue burden “. on abortion access which imposes requirements that effectively deny an abortion right.

Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit against Stitt and Attorney General Mike Hunter (R) for suspending elective abortions during the coronavirus crisis.

Because Oklahoma bans abortions during the 20th week of pregnancy, Goodwin’s order allows women who were 16 weeks pregnant on March 24 to be aborted before Stitt issued the executive order. the initial withdrawal of the April 7 ban.

“Traveling to another state, the executive order postponement and the press release would effectively eliminate the ability of people in Oklahoma to abort if they are 20 weeks pregnant by April 30, 2020” , Goodwin wrote.

According to UPI, the judge also allowed drug abortions to continue in Oklahoma because they say they need less medical equipment.

“Let this be a lesson we will not allow ourselves to be put at risk to our patients and the community,” Parenthood Acting President Alexis McGill Johnson told pro-life politicians and activists on Twitter:

Federal judges in other states have also barred elective abortion orders from saving medical equipment for the treatment of coronavirus victims.

The abortion industry, which takes advantage of the procedure, claims that it is an “essential” service that must be available to women.

Pro-life activists, however, say the abortion lobby is exploiting the pandemic to win.