The judge cites the coronavirus as a reason to block Trump’s food stamp job requirements

An Obama-named federal judge blocked a rule from the Trump administration that would have tightened food stamp labor requirements, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for its decision.

DC District Court Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell issued a preliminary injunction blocking the recent Trump administration rule on food stamps, which the USDA estimates will have reduced federal spending by 7,900 million dollars in five years and gradually detached 755,000 people from the complementary nutritional assistance program (SNAP), the government-run food stamp program.

“Especially now as the global pandemic presents widespread health risks, ensuring that both federal and state government officials have the flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and secure their well-being through programs such as SNAP.” , it’s essential, “wrote Howell. according to his decision, according to HuffPost.

A coalition of 14 states, two big cities and the District of Columbia Legal Aid have sued the Trump administration over its rule to stop states from providing food stamps to residents in long-term unemployment.

Under the “body-force” provision of the rule, Americans who do not care for a dependent under the age of six could only apply to food stamps if they worked or were enrolled in a program of training of manpower.

“Disclaimers of the rule that restrict the rule are crucial to ensuring access to food for low-income people in areas with limited employment opportunities,” reads the complaint filed by all 14 states and New York City and Washington, DC. “If implemented, the Rule will have a dramatic impact on claimants and their residents by depriving vulnerable 688,000 and 850,000 Americans of much needed nutrition assistance.”

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said last year that this rule laid the groundwork for “the expectation that Americans with full body strength will return to the workforce, where there are currently more job openings.” than people to occupy them. “

However, while the Trump administration’s initial rule was to reduce the number of food stamp recipients, President Donald Trump made an agreement with House Democrats that included sick leave, insurance unemployment, free trials, and food stamp money, the Washington Post reported. The bill is set to go to the senate.

Trump also declared a national emergency to release additional resources for state and local governments fighting the coronavirus.