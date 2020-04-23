The judge dismissed Jussie Smollett’s lawsuit against Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) – A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed actor Jussie Smollett’s malicious lawsuit against the city of Chicago and several police officers.

The former “Empire” actor told police he was beaten by two men who were making a noise around his neck and threw comments at him in an attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January last year. Chicago police said the attack took place and that Smollett was accused of making a false report. Subsequently, these charges were dropped with little explanation by prosecutors.

In April 2019, the city sued Smollett for a $ 130,000 overtime pay paid to police officers involved in the investigation into the alleged racist and homophobic attack on Smollett, who is black and gay.

Smollett countered in November, saying the city could not recover the costs because it accepted $ 10,000 from Smollett “as payment in full in connection with the dismissal of the charges against him.” The lawsuit said Smollett had been the victim of a malicious persecution that caused him extreme humiliation and anguish.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall ruled Wednesday that Smollett cannot file any malicious claims until all lawsuits against him have been completed.

Kendall was referring to the appointment of a special prosecutor in February, who charged Smollett with six charges, including lying to police about the alleged attack.

She said the reason for the Chicago police department was to bring Smollett to justice “for a crime that had possible causes to be thought to have been committed.”