The judge is rescheduling Michael Flynn’s sentence after requesting a change of reason

January 16 (UPI) – A federal judge in Washington, DC, postponed the hearing of former national security advisor Michael Flynn on Thursday in the light of a request to withdraw his admission of guilt.

District judge Emmet Sullivan postponed the hearing – which was due to take place on January 28 – until February 27.

The order came two days after Flynn’s request to change his plea. His lawyers accused prosecutors of breaking their Flynn collaboration agreement when they asked that he be given prison instead of parole.

Flynn, who advised President Donald Trump on national security issues earlier in his tenure, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI in December 2017, as part of former Ms. Robert Mueller’s high-level investigation into Russia’s interference the 2016 presidential election.

The Department of Justice originally applied for parole for his cooperation, but on January 7, a judge in Washington, D.C., was asked to sentence him to six months in prison for being accused of not having committed his crimes.

In a court case on Tuesday, Flynn’s lawyers referred to the government’s “bad faith, vengeance, and defiance” in deciding to withdraw his objection.

In a lawsuit filed last week, prosecutors said they had first proposed probation to Flynn for first working with investigators. But that changed later.

“Given the seriousness of the accused’s crime, his apparent failure to take responsibility, his lack of cooperation … and the need to promote compliance and adequately deter such criminal behavior, the government recommends that the court Accused within the current guidelines range from zero to six months in prison, “the memo says.