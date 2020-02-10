The judge postpones Michael Flynn’s hearing indefinitely

February 10 (UPI) – A federal judge suspended indefinitely the conviction of former national security advisor Michael Flynn for making false statements to the FBI on Monday as the FBI attempts to withdraw his pledged consent.

District Court judge Emmett Sullivan announced that the hearing, originally scheduled for February 27, will be canceled pending the court’s decision.

Flynn should have been convicted of having lied to the FBI for his contacts with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak when he testified about former Russia’s special representative Robert Mueller’s involvement in Russia’s 2016 presidential election.

Sullivan did not immediately plan a new conviction date, but set deadlines for further submissions until early March, saying he could hold a hearing on Flynn’s motion to withdraw his plea.

On Sunday, prosecutors filed a request to defer several key deadlines in Flynn’s case, arguing that his request to withdraw his guilt may require additional testimony from his previous attorneys at the Covington & Burling law firm.

Flynn requested that his guilty statement be withdrawn on January 14, stating that the prosecutor broke the cooperation agreement when she asked that he be given prison instead of parole.