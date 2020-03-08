The “Jurassic World 3” director announces a new title: Dominion

The third film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy and the sixth in the franchise, has officially started production. With the film’s work beginning the film’s director, Colin Trevorrow has announced a new title “World Jurassic: Dominion”.

J.A. Bayonne directed the latest film in the ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ series, which was set three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Nublar Island for save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano. it’s the end of it. They soon encounter terrible new races of gigantic dinosaurs, as they discover a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet with dinosaurs now living among humans. The name “Dominion” suggests that this third film will follow the fall of the escaped dinos.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to the photo which also sees “Jurassic Park” stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles from the first half of the franchise. Previously Dern returned to his role as Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill reprized his role as Dr Alan Grant in 2001’s “Jurassic Park III”. Goldblum returned to his role as Ian Malcolm in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” and again briefly in 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The franchise has started a series that has earned a cumulative total of more than $ 5 billion across the globe and expanded into the world of video games, games, novels, LEGO animated series and theme park attractions.

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow are again executive producers, while Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producers. “Pacific Rim Uprising” writer Emily Carmichael wrote the script for the third time with Trevorrow.