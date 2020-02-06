The jury found a man guilty of child pornography by Eau Claire

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 9:27 AM CST / Updated: February 6, 2020 / 9:27 AM CST

A jury from Eau Claire County found Erio Oliver guilty on Wednesday of various cases of child pornography.

The Eau Claire County prosecutor said 30-year-old Erio Oliver was found guilty of eight cases of child pornography possession and one witness intimidation case. Oliver’s process started on Monday.

According to the lawsuit, police received complaints from people who saw online videos, including a woman who used the name “Whitney Wisconsin” to show videos that were improperly touched in various public places in Eau Claire.

The police carried out a search warrant at the Highlander Inn in April 2015 and found more than 240 pictures and nine videos of child pornography on Oliver’s computer.

Oliver’s sentencing is scheduled for April 28.