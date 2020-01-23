The Justice Department invalidates two FISA arrest warrants against Carter Page

January 23 (UPI) – The Justice Department canceled two of four surveillance orders against President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisor Carter Page on Thursday.

A Thursday ruling released by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act found that the Justice Department found that, if not earlier, the FBI’s two arrest warrants requesting permission to monitor the site did not have sufficient evidence to suggest a probable one Reason for assuming an act of this site as an agent of a foreign power.

The statement says that the Justice Department believes that Page’s surveillance should have ended in early 2017 after the second arrest warrant expired.

In December, the inspector general of the Ministry of Justice, Michael Horowitz, pointed out 17 inaccuracies regarding three applications filed under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Horowitz also asked the FBI to explain how it would correct these errors.

The FISA Court ruling also states that the FBI has approved a request from the Department of Justice to “store all collections acquired under the Court’s approvals in the four file numbers listed above, pending further review of the OIG report and the outcome of aim for investigations in this regard and any legal disputes.

Following the decision, the Ministry of Justice did not issue an opinion on the validity of the other two surveillance permits, but intended to confiscate them in the same way as those that were declared invalid.