The Justice Department’s memos confirm the opposition to the impeachment order

WASHINGTON – The White House released legal advice from the Department of Justice on Monday to reaffirm its arguments against Congress’s subpoenas in President Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation.

A Sunday statement said Trump administration officials were free to ignore subpoenas sent out last fall before the House of Representatives officially approved an impeachment investigation. This approval is necessary so that the congress committees can initiate their own investigations and provide documents and testimony.

The legislator acted in an “unprecedented” manner, examining the president without formal parliamentary voting and “making threats of disability allegations and unconstitutional claims” according to which officials appear to give secret witness statements in sensitive matters.

“Since the House Committees have made no effort to address the legitimate concerns of the executive about the unprecedented nature of the actions of the committees, it has been reasonable for the officials of the executive to refuse the subpoenas addressed to them,” said Statement by Deputy Attorney General Steven Engel, who heads the law firm.

The statement is significant in that one of the two impeachment proceedings the Senate is dealing with this week accuses Trump of investigating Congress’s investigation into its efforts to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden hinder. Republican allies of the president are likely to use the Department of Justice’s conclusion to argue that the White House had a solid legal basis when instructing adjutants and officials to disregard Congress requests for testimony and documents.

Democrats, however, should not be convinced that the refusal of subpoenas and the refusal to participate in the impeachment investigation have a legal basis.

“When President Trump completely hindered an investigation into his own wrongdoing, he had the privilege to revoke Congress’ impeachment powers,” the property manager wrote on Monday.

“He stood above the law and abolished the separation of powers. This claim creates monarchy and despotism. There is no place in our democracy where even the highest official has to respond to Congress and the Constitution, ”they added.

Subpoenas issued last fall after Trump’s call on July 25 to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump asked for an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter, came to light.

Parliament President Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment investigation on September 24. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was summoned three days later by democratically led committees.

Since the House did not formally establish rules for the impeachment investigation until October 31, summonses previously issued – such as to Pompeo – are not enforceable in the Ministry of Justice’s view.

“At the opening of this congress, the House had not decided to assign investigative powers to the impeachment process to a committee, and therefore no House committee was empowered to force documents or testimony to be produced to promote an impeachment investigation, which found that that it was not authorized to lead, ”said the statement.

The opinion was requested by the White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, who heads the presidential legal department in impeachment proceedings.

It is one of several offices that provide legal guidance to the executive that the Trump administration recently referred to to underpin its positions.

Trump’s lawyers issued two additional statements from the same firm on Monday. Both concluded that Charles Kupperman, a former National Security Advisor, and John Eisenberg, a White House National Security Advisor, were senior advisors to the President and were therefore not forced to testify before Congress.

Kupperman also sought advice from a judge on whether to comply with a summons to Congress or a White House directive that he did not testify. A judge dismissed the case last month as Parliament subsequently withdrew the subpoena for him.

All three statements were included in a legal briefing submitted by the White House on Monday before arguments were raised in the President’s impeachment proceedings.