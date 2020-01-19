The Justice Project – Watch video – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML94dc3b9df5f7920c7eb6c54eb386a02611%

Kim Kardashian West has released the first preview of her original Oxygen documentary entitled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. Kim has followed in his father’s footsteps, and while not working on traditional law studies, he works with lawyers as a student and is studying for the ball exam. Kim’s motivation for law enforcement is criminal reform and minorities who receive too many sentences. He made headlines when he asked President Donald Trump to release Alice Alice Johnson after he was first sentenced to life imprisonment for a non-related drug crime. Since then, Kim has worked with justice reform teams and has successfully seen other canceled sentences.

Married to Kanye West and the mother of four African-American children, it is clear that his fight against excessive conviction is personal. Kim Kardashian West is one of the most famous celebrities in the world and there is no doubt that when she started tackling criminal reforms on her public platform, the world listened.

His documentary is expected to attract many viewers. Oxygen will broadcast the 2-hour documentary on April 5, 2020.

Oxygen shared the progress of the documentary on its social media channels. They shared the following title on their Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – Full Trailer You’ve been following @KimKardashian for years, but you’ve never seen her fight for justice this way. #KKWTheJusticeProject opens on Sunday, April 5 at 7 / 6c on @Oxygen. ⚖️

You can watch the preview when Oxygen launched it on its official YouTube channel below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEjxdiaUqgc

Although Kim Kardashian fans are accustomed to seeing her promote her reality TV program Keeping up the Kardashians (KUWK) or his latest beauty collaboration, he is also beginning to share part of his work behind the scenes of prison reform on his social networks.

Of the entire Kardashian / Jenner clan, many believe that Kim’s work in prison reform is the most important contribution to the society in which one of the brothers worked. Kim has also been incredibly successful, but she will be the first to say that there is much more to do.

Kim shares the preview of the documentary on his official Instagram account, where he has 157 million followers, and wrote the following title.

The official trailer for my new documentary is here! Criminal justice reform is something that is very important to me and I can’t wait to share these stories with you. #KKWTheJusticeProject opens on Sunday, April 5 at 7 / 6c on @Oxygen

What do you think of the new trailer for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice project?

Are you going to watch the documentary when it premieres on April 5, 2020?



